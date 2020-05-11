Pastor Mensa Otabil reveals what will happen if churches open amid COVID-19

Ghanaian cleric, Dr Mensa Otabil has spoken against the call for churches to open amid COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

According to him, the effort so far in the fight against coronavirus will suffer a major blow if churches are allowed to open.

Speaking during a virtual Sunday service, Otabil said, “This is not the time for churches to consider gathering together in assemblies because the crisis before us is not going down”.

Ghana has so far recorded 4,263 cases of COVID-19 which has resulted in 22 deaths and 378 recoveries.

Otabil continued, “Just when we thought in Ghana we were having control over the situation, we are beginning to realise the virus has a mind of its own. It doesn’t seem to correspond to some of the efforts we are making.

“It may not seem suitable to us but that is the price we pay to make the world a better place.”

A statement on the Ghana Health Service website partly reads, “The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana since the 12th of March 2020 is 4,263. There have been 378 recoveries and 22 deaths.

“Between the 7th and 8th May, a total of 251 new cases have been reported with the majority of them from the Greater Accra Region (205 cases representing 82%).”

