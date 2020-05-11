Pastor Donates His Churches For Use As COVID-19 Isolation Center, Advises Other Pastors To Do Same

Popular Nigerian pastor, Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Citadel Community Global Church has announced the donation of some parts of his church facilities for use as isolation centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clergyman made this known in an address to his followers as he also addressed the reactions by other men of God to the continued lockdown of churches.

Recall, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome had condemned the lockdown that prohibited religious gatherings but allowed for some markets and essential services.

Bishop Oyedepo had also condemned the Government noting that anyone who tried to close the church would die.

Bakare has now called for cooperation with the Government and also urged other churches to donate their facilities like he has.

The churches twitter account wrote:

“The CGCC is offering the LASG parts of our current Church facilities at Akilo Road, Ogba, to be used as an isolation center for Covid-19 cases. The CGCC Medical Missions will onboard LASG officials to ensure the best utilization of this space

We commend the LASG and well meaning individuals and corporate bodies for their efforts at controlling the spread of this pandemic in Lagos and by extension Nigeria. We pray for divine health, wisdom and energy for the leadership of Lagos State and frontline healthcare workers.”

