Video: Lilwin in trouble as Nana Top Kay visits the ‘shrine’

Former friend of Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, who has become a rival and fetish priest, Nana Top Kay is in a video available to us sent a stern warning the way of the Weezy Empire boss.

This warning from Nana Top Kay comes at the back of Lilwin’s decision to record a video of himself jamming to a song that was supposed to be a diss song for him.

According to Nana Top Kay in the video, Lilwin has no business dancing to any of his songs now because he is the devil himself.

He also made the point that his former friend did not offer him the same courtesy when they were working together so they are no need for him to do it now.

Nana Top Kay warned Lilwin to go and delete the video before it is too late.

Watch the video below

