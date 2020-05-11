Watch Video: Bishop Bernard Nyarko was killed by a woman – Prophetess drops details and named

A prophetess has claimed that a woman in the Kumawood movie industry is behind the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

According to her, this woman used the actor for sacrifice. Telling how it all happened, the prophetess said the said woman gave Bishop Nyarko something to swallow into his stomach.

The prophetess claimed whatever Bishop Nyarko swallowed into his stomach started rotting and affected his health negatively.

She added that though this is the first time a colleague has used another colleague actor for a sacrifice, a lot of movie actors and actresses do that.

According to this prophetess, some of the actresses and actors sacrificed their mothers, fathers, and even girlfriends for various spiritual needs and interventions.

She further mentioned Big Akwes and warned that she was very much aware of his deeds which she would spill in the coming times.

The prophetess also called on actress Emelia Brobbey to be very careful of her circles because someone is aiming at killing her the Bernard Nyarko way.

