I ordered my men to whip them – Police Chief confesses to beating market women

The Bolgatanga Municipal Police Commander Superintendent Richard Anaba Salifu has admitted to ordering his men to mercilessly whip some market women in Bolgatanga who were demonstrating against a decision to relocate them to a new market.

The market women took to the street to demonstrate against the assembly’s decision to relocate sellers of cereals from the Bolgatanga new market to the old market in order to ensure decongestion and social distancing.

According to the women, relocating to the new market will affect them because there is no sufficient space in the new market.

This demonstration however ended in tears for some of the market women as they were flogged to disperse.

“I tried talking to them when they were almost at the Municipal Assembly. We wanted them to understand and not to continue with the demonstration but they refused. So I ordered my men to apply minimum force. I ordered them to whip them,” Chief Superintendent Salifu Anaba said.

He disclosed that 26 of the women were arrested and immediately arraigned before the Bolgatanga Circuit court but have however been granted bail.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

