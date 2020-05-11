Anyinam Police On A Manhunt For ‘Hired’ Mask Men In Akyem Abakoase Destoolment Attempt

The Anyinam Divisional Police command in the Eastern region are on the heels of hired mask macho men who attempted to destool the Chief of Abakoase, Nana Akroma Acheampong last week Thursday.

The search for the mask men was occasioned after the Ekouna family made official complaint at the police station of an inhumane treatment that the Chief of Abakoase was subjected to.

On Thursday 7th April 2020, masked macho men, numbering about seven invaded the home of Nana Akroma Acheampong, the chief of Abakoase and subjected him to inhumane treatment in an attempt to destool him.

The thugs performed some traditional rituals, symbolising the destoolment of the traditional leader.

Reacting to the incident, the Abusuapanyin of the Ekouna family of Abakoase, who also serves as key king maker condemned the act and dared any faction who is behind the disgraceful act to proof their legitimacy by going through the appropriately laid down channels if they ever felt a right to the stool

According to him, the Thursday 7th April 2020 incident was embarrassingly backwaters tactics of enstooling or destooling a chief in modern day chieftaincy.

Abusuapanyin Adubofour said he has, together with elders of Abakoase, gone before Daasebre Dr. Asumadu Appiah, the chief of Akyem Wenchi and also the kingmaker of the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area to make official complaint of the incident and he was who was appalled and also concerned that the incident bothered on the life of Nana Akroma Acheampong, the chief of Akyem Abakoase as well as the peace of the area.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to mediate and sanction perpetrators, Dasebre Dr. Appiah has therefore directed his Secretary to immediately summon persons Who are believed to be behind the unfortunate act to appear before him on Tuesday, 12th of April 2020.