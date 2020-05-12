UK Coronavirus death toll ‘passes 40,000’ – by far the worst in Europe

The number of Coronavirus deaths in the UK has now passed 40,000, making it by far the worst toll in Europe.

The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that 35,044 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered in England and Wales up to 9 May.

Figures from the National Records of Scotland showed 2,795 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to May 3, while in Northern Ireland, 516 deaths had been registered in the country up to May 6.

A further 1,678 hospital patients in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 2 and May 10, according to figures published by NHS England – which, together with the total figure of 38,355 registered deaths, the total official UK death toll now stands at 40,011.

The shocking new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have also revealed that almost 40% of deaths are in care homes. There were 8,312 coronavirus-related care home deaths registered up to May 1 in England and Wales, the ONS said.

The figures cement the UK as the worst-affected country in Europe. Italy has recorded 30,739 deaths, Spain 26,744 and France 26,604, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University (JHU). Germany has recorded 7,661.

