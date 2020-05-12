Coronavirus deaths could go up in Ghana – GMA cautions

“If we don’t take time and our health system is overwhelmed, a lot of people won’t get access to health care and even the deaths that we are worried about could go up” due to the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in the country, the General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Justice Yankson has cautioned.

Already, as of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have increased by 427, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,127.

According to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, 270 of the new cases were recorded in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

He said the total number of recoveries remained at 494, with 22 deaths.

He added that his outfit are waiting for the second results of some 130 patients who had tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

Dr. Justice Yankson of the GMA on his part cautioned against a possible surge in the number of coronavirus-related deaths because of the overwhelmed health care facilities in the country.

Speaking on Citi TV, Dr. Yankson said, “Gradually every fabric is being affected by COVID-19 in relation to gender, geographical location, among others. When you juxtapose the increasing number to the rate at which we are growing to the sort of [health] facilities we have, then you can realize that we are in trouble.”

“Community spread is gaining more grounds. Anytime there is testing involving groups of people, you will record a huge number of infected persons. This means COVID-19 has permeated our community [from the lower class to the rich],” he added.

Earlier, the Association urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to lift the ban on social gatherings including religious activities, schools, marriages, and funerals as the country continues to record high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The association also wants the President to ensure that all Ghanaians comply with all COVID-19 protocols.

Source: pulse.com.gh

SHARE THIS STORY