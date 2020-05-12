3 ‘Moore’ fishermen test positive to coronavirus

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye has disclosed that 3 fishermen from Moore have tested positive to Coronavirus.

This was revealed at a press briefing held by the Information Ministry on May 10, to update the country on measures being taken by the government to manage the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The three cases according to Dr. Aboagye were out of a total number of 148 fishermen who were kept under a 14-day quarantine.

“Currently at about 148 fishermen were under quarantine at Moore, after a 14-day follow up, three tested positive. They are currently at our isolation center undergoing recovery,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Central region has recorded 27 new cases were from enhanced surveillance.

Affected districts in the central region are KEEA, Cape coast, Ejumako, Ewim.

In an overall figure, Ghana has recorded 427 new Coronavirus cases, increasing the country’s case count to 5127.

Of the 5127 cases, 1474 were recorded from routine surveillance, 115 are travelers who were put into mandatory quarantine upon arrival and the remaining 3,538 were identified from enhanced surveillance.

Recoveries and deaths, however, still stand at 494 and 22 respectively.

Source: ghanaweb.com

