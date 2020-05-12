Coronavirus: Here are the four hotspots in Accra

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated four districts in the Greater Accra Region that are high risk areas in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The GHS named Tema Metro, Korle-Klottey, Accra Metro, and Kpone Katamanso as the main hotspots in the region following the surge in Ghana’s recorded cases.

“These are where the real hotspots are in Accra. Tema has become a place where we are currently doing a lot of contact tracing to be able to control the cases.” Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye, announced at a media briefing on Tuesday 12th May 2020.

The GHS also disclosed a spike of COVID-19 in the country from 4700 to 5127.

Recoveries and deaths, however, still stand at 494 and 22 respectively, bringing the active cases to 4611.

In a breakdown of the new cases, Accra recorded 89, Ashanti region has 307, while the Central region also recorded 27 new cases. The Western and Volta regions recorded 3 and 1 new cases respectively.

According to Dr. Aboagye, majority of the new cases were recorded from workplaces.

“Let’s create the necessary space at workplaces because they are becoming hotspots,” he said.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to take extra precaution to protect themselves.

“People have to take extra care don’t take it for granted. You must take extra precaution particularly in the market and workplaces.”

Source: ghanaweb.com

