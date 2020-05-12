After 28 abortions, man dumps lady – She threatens him with madness

According to her, she turned down several suitors who asked her hand marriage thinking her man of many years, Kunle was going to marry her.

On an occasion she attempted walking out of the relationship, she revealed Kunle bought a ring worth N500 and got her engaged which she has been wearing for 3 years now.

She said Kunle avoided marriage talks saying he’s not yet buoyant enough to take care of her and kids, a major reason she kept aborting series of pregnancies until she lost count on the 28th.

When Kunle finally agreed to settle down, she said they both fixed a date for her introduction, which he failed to show up with his people on the said day, after they had already made necessary preparations and invited people to grace the occasion.

Writing further, she noted that Kunle’s contacts were switched off and when he finally became reachable, he complained that his parents are against him marrying an older lady, something the lady said he had told her years back it was never going to be a problem.

Enraged by Kunle’s position and his parents’ decision, the lady is now hellbent on seeking vengeance and has sworn to make sure he runs mad.

