[PHOTOS]: Fire Guts House in Akim Oda, 2 Seriously Injured

Two persons are currently in critical condition after fire gutted a house at Akim Oda in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The two were sleeping when the outbreak happened.

The victims, both adults have been referred from the Oda Government Hospital Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

According to the Birim Central Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), David Okyere household properties in the four rooms were fully burnt.

He said three adult males and five female occupants of the affected rooms, as well as a child, have been displaced by the incident

The fire was reportedly caused by an electrical fault in one of the rooms.

Source: MyNewsGhana.net

