There’s no peace in prison when there is ‘wee’ shortage – Ex-convict

An ex-convict from the Nsawam Medium Security Prison has revealed that the prison is thrown into utter chaos whenever there is a shortage of marijuana in the facility.

According to him, though it is illegal to even have the substance in prison, some prisoners still find a way to smuggle the ‘wee’ in the facility.

In an exclusive interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ with Afrifa-Mensah, the ex-con who for his own safety is identified as Mohammed said, “The only thing not in the Nsawam Prison is cocaine. Inmates are able to smuggle a lot of substances into the prison especially ‘wee’. But whenever there is a shortage of the substance in the prison, even the prison wardens go into hiding.”

He explained that the Prison Officers become afraid because it becomes difficult to control prisoners when there is a shortage of the substance in the prison. “The ‘wee’ helps prisoners to relax and remain calm whilst waiting for their sentencing to end. It also helps people to sleep and chaos only erupts when the substance is not available,” he reiterated.

Describing the method of smuggling, he revealed that, whenever prisoners go out on work duty, they manage to pump the weed into their anus and sneak past security on their return into the yard.

Mohammed revealed that there is a distribution system in the prison with pushers who sell the drugs smuggled in.

He, however, clarified that the ‘wee’ is smuggled at the blindside of the Prison Wardens and when offenders were caught, they were sent to court and sentenced again for selling the illegal substance.

