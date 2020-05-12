A Mama at Will (Poetry)

Ring Ring Ring

Off goes the alarm thing

Looking for my darling

I scream, Honey!

My shoes, my watch, my phone, my belt, my socks

I’m lost

She smiles and says

I’m here

No fear

And yes, she’s there

It’s morn,

All done

Ready to get gone

Stop! She says

It’s time to pray

Today, Our God your life must reign

I kneel

My life, her love, I feel

In all my strife

I know I win cos she is my wife

She drives my wealth

And keeps all I birth

And there she is

A Mama at Will!

And O, her career

She shifts, to be my home bearer

She risked so much

So I make that much

She keeps my home

And is my dome.

My kids they thrive

Cos she’s the Mom they have.

Home,

Absent is me

Present is she

She keeps it so right

My absence can’t bite.

Large and in charge

She is the Mama

A Mama that bears.

You see my home

And think I own

You sure don’t know

Hush hush hush

You better don’t rush

I am who I am

Because she’s mine

She mothers my kids

And spurs my bids.

I dare to win

Cos she’s there to care

For what to me is my weightiest bear

My Kids.

_A tribute to the Mother of my children_

*By: Senyo Hosi, 10th May 2020*