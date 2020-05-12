Why s3x worker pushed man out of two-story building

The s3x worker who allegedly pushed a tricycle truck rider out of a two-storey building at Asafo lorry terminal in the Ashanti region has revealed a motive for her action.

According to the police, the Nigerian woman claimed the young man threatened to kill her during s3x.

Asokwa District Police Commander, Superintendent Christopher Owusu Mpianim in an interview on Adom News said the suspect claimed she pushed the deceased out of self-defense.

The Asokwa District Police Commander indicated that the young lady had bruises all over her body and she claimed the deceased did that to her.

But her statement, Supt. Mpianim said it is not enough so she is being kept to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, about 10 of her colleagues who were at the scene are also in police custody to assist with investigations.

-ADOMNEWS

SHARE THIS STORY