‘Some Girls Intentionally Get Pregnant And Abort Just To Have Big B00bs’ – Nigerian lady Reveals

A twitter lady has raised eyebrows after she revealed that the obsession to have big boobs amongst some ladies compels them to get pregnant ‘by force’ and abort it a few weeks later.

She tweeted: “Mind you, some girls intentionally get pregnant and abort just to have big boobs. It happens.”

Apparently some netizens found it hard to believe her strange theory so after being questioned about the authenticity of her claims, she shot back”: “I don’t expect everyone to believe what I tweet but when you live in a hostel, you will see and hear ridiculous things. Shikena🤐”

