Coronavirus: Immigration Officers promoted after rejecting bribe from illegal migrants

The Ghana Immigration Service has promoted six of its junior officers for their dedication to duty in the country’s fight against the novel Coronavirus.

Five of the six officers are said to have rejected a bribe from some Burkinabe nationals who tried to enter the country illegally.

They are Inspector Lukman Tea Salifu; Immigration Control Officers (ICO) Christian Kobla Kekeli Zilevu; Robert Ahiatrogah; Assistant Immigration Control Officers Grade II (AICO II) Eric Kobby Kpogo; and Isaac Armah.

In a statement, the Immigration Service said the illegal migrants tried to bribe the officers with an amount of GH¢1,900 after being arrested but the officers rejected it.

The Burkinabe nationals were arrested at the Savelugu inland immigration checkpoint trying to use unapproved routes to enter the country.

Meanwhile, the sixth officer, ICO Lawrence Appiah Marfo of the Kasoa District Command, was also promoted for putting his life on the line while on duty.

ICO Marfo is said to have sustained gunshot wounds while pursuing smugglers at the Hamile border post where he was deployed for ‘Operation Conquered Fist.’

He was subsequently airlifted by the Ghana Air Force to the 37 Military Hospital, and is currently stable, the Immigration Service said.

Also, the 19 Burkinabes who tried to enter the country illegally have since been repatriated.

The six gallant immigration officers were promoted in accordance with Regulation 17(1) (d) of the Immigration Service Regulations of 2016, L.I. 2245.

Source: pulse.com.gh

SHARE THIS STORY