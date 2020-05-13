‘By force’ compilation of new voters register ‘highly suspicious’ – Lydia Forson fires EC, govt

Actress Lydia Forson says at this point, the insistence of the Electoral Commission (EC) on compiling a new voters register means the Electoral Commission has a selfish interest to fulfill.

The Electoral Commission in a statement reiterated its commitment to compile the new voters register with the directions by the Ghana Health Service and Ministry of Health.

“All stakeholders are hereby reminded that plans are far advanced for the compilation of a new voter register with a new voter management system for the upcoming 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections”, the EC said in a statement on Monday, 11 May 2020 signed by Acting Public Affairs Director Sylvia Annor.

According to the EC, it’s an autonomous body according to Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and will not succumb to any other authority or individual in its performance of its duties.

“The Electoral Commission reiterated its independence saying “as stated in Articles 46 of the 1992 Constitution, the EC will like to reiterate that it shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the performance of its functions except as provided for in the constitution or any other law consistent with it,” the EC further added.

But reacting to the position of the Electoral Commission and its refusal to see the threats undertaking the voters registration exercise may pose to the ordinary Ghanaian, Kydia Forson said “At this point it’s obvious the EC is serving it’s own interest and not that of the people”.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

