Pass this law before you leave office – ‘Man of God’ tells Akufo-Addo

The country is just 31 days away from the December elections. For the third time former president John Mahama will be clashing with President Akufo-Addo for the highest seat of the land. Aside them will be 10 other presidential hopefuls who will also seek to win the hearts of 30 million Ghanaians.

However, before President Akufo-Addo leaves office a revered clergyman has sent him a request. Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong was the former Secretary of the Ghana Christian Council. He is currently the Chief Executive Officers Alliance for Christian Advocacy, Africa.

Today Friday November 6, 2020 in an interview with an Adom TV presenter he shed light on Ghanaian politics. He lamented the fact that Ghana’s system of government was bound to promote violence. He bemoaned why a president had the right to change the Electoral Commission Chair, Inspector General of Police, Chief Justice, Ministers etc. He was of the view that these appointments were not good for governance.

He charged President Akufo-Addo to pass the reforms in the Constitutional Review report. He noted that if this was the last thing the president will do then it will be a great legacy for the president. If he even implements this and leaves office, I will be happy” he said.

He maintained that governance should be in the hands of s single party. He cited examples that because the head of the police service is appointed by the president even if someone of the party offends the law and is arrested, orders could come from above for his or her release.

“Ghanaians need a president who will hit his chest and change the laws of the land and bring true democracy. Someone who will put politics aside and do the right thing. Someone who will put God first and not nepotism ahead of him” he opined.

Indeed, this is what the nation needs, but at what risk is that leader ready to go to do this? This is because the campaigns of politicians are sponsored and after elections they need to fulfil their vows to the sponsors. Share your thoughts!

Content created and supplied by: LolaNews (via Opera News )