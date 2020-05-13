5 secrets women keep from men, But most vital

What makes a woman beautiful is her loyalty and honesty with her man and her friendship with other women. They are God’s special creation because they put their heart and soul into anything they love and knows to fight for it.

They are the most transparent ones and so, they have nothing to hide, which is why women are known not to be able to keep any secrets. But, do you know even the purest of all-female will harbor some secrets from men.

So, let’s check out the top 5 secrets that all women keep from men.

5. Her BFF Knows Everything That No Man Will Ever Learn

Yes, for every girl out there she’ll have one female to whom she can confide and conspire about everything in the world, including her man. She’ll let her man think that he knows everything about her but it’s wrong. It’s her best friend who knows everything unlike anybody ever will. She’s her one and only confidante.

4. She Doesn’t Want Men To Learn About Parts Of Her Body Where Hair Grows

Men and women alike expect women’s body to be hairless and as smooth as a baby’s bottom, but truly speaking the universe conspire against it for women. Women are a mammal and hence, they’ll have hair growing out of everybody parts and it’s something which all women disgust so, they spend a long time in the showers almost every day to take care of their hairy business and protect this secret especially from men.

It’s also a cultural and religious taboo in many nations.

3. Almost No Woman Is Honest About Their Beauty Salon Service(S)

In fact, this is a secret women tend to keep away from everyone they know. No woman is honest in disclosing the number of treatments and services they take from beauty salons to maintain their look.

Because in real life the lesser people know about these the more they admire your beauty. Some women even go to the extent of denying going to beauty salons at all.

2. Women Will Never Tell Any Men About Her Crushes

That’s right, because women will harbor crushes for eternity and even when she makes love with her man, chances are she’ll be thinking about her crush in bed, because a women’s love is fierce and for a women to let go or hate someone she once loved or admired she has to go through the tremendous and intolerant experience for her to change that feeling.

1. She’ll Never Talk About Her Jealousy

Even if her world turns upside-down and world war III starts because of it, a woman will never admit her jealousy and that too in front of any men. It’s like a women’s secret code, that no woman can admit their jealousy or feel jealous of one another, but as it says you can’t stop women’s heart from loving and even more you can’t stop it from feeling jealous of another woman. It’s likely in most cases a woman becomes jealous for her man out of protective feeling and insecurities.

But, it seems hilarious that jealousy is the only secret that anyone can figure out even when a woman is denying it.

There you go, you have now learned 5 obvious secrets that women keep from men. Now that you know it, respect it because women do it so they can feel more wanted and loved by their men. And so love her more.

