Konadu Rawlings chooses Ursula Owusu and Zenator Rawlings over Jane Naana Agyemang.

The wife of the former president of Ghana who is widely known as Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings has finally opened up on women who is worth to be emulated looking at how much they have impacted society. In an interview with TV3 Network, the popular wife of Jerry John Rawlings disclosed that she is always happy to see a lot of women groups who are championing the cause of women in every area they find themselves in. She added that during the days she was young in politics, there wasn’t a lot of women activist group that she was working with since women were not seen as fit to handle public offices.
She continued by saying that she never understood why the media was making soo much noise on the choosing of Jane Naana Opoku as the running mate of John Mahama since there were other women like the PPP presidential aspirant who was nominated to lead the PPP. I had no hard feelings of the appointment of Jane Opoku Agyemang since she wasn’t nominated as the leader of the NDC party. I am always happy to see women leading public and political offices since I always want to see women as leaders in their area of profession.
When she was asked to choose women who is worthy to be emulated because of their hard work she answered by choosing Zenator Rawlings and Ursula Owusu. She explained further that she believe that Ursula and Zenator are two brave women who always go for what is right no matter the accusation that comes their way. Their sense of boldness and their ability to do their work well is what makes me choose them as women worthy to emulate. Kindly leave your comments, share and follow us for more updates.
