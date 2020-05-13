Nigerian pastor reveals his source of money and power -[VIDEO]

Nigerian pastor, Prophet Odumeje, has gained the attention of a lot of people on social media in recent times and more people continue to unearth some of his older videos.

Pastor Odumeje, who is also known as the Lion himself, the Indaboski, or the Liquid Metal, gained the attention of people due to his interesting style of preaching.

Some people have even likened his church service to a WWE ring as he sounds like a talented commentator.

The preacher is also known for his unconventional way of performing miracles and also how his church can sometimes seem like an ‘owambe’ party with people dancing and spraying money.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the preacher spoke on the source of his money and power. According to him, “if you serve a true living God, He will give you money.” He also said that God is a rich God and he made Solomon rich.

The preacher added that he tells his followers that what makes God who He is are His miracles. “If there is no miracle, there is no God,” he said.

Speaking further, pastor Odumeje said that there is only one God and one power and that it is Jesus. He also said that if people feel someone else gave him spiritual powers, then the person should come out to reveal himself.

He also asked why such a person will pick him to give such powers rather than his own brothers or sisters.

See the video below:

