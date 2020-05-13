Don’t sleep with men for free, get sugar daddies at 18 – Nigeria Lady Says

Lagos socialite, Pampam has revealed to her fellow ladies that money can be made from sex if only they stop sleeping with men for free.

In an Instastories post, Pampam advised ladies to start having sugar daddies at the age of 18.

According to her, ladies need to act smart and think spontaneously otherwise men would take advantage of their naivity.

Pampam stated this in response to a question on the ideal age to have a sugar daddy.

“Girls, ladies have SD at 18. You gotta know what you want and never give it up for free. You are young and this men tend to or might wanna take advantage of the fact that you are young and naive. Act smart and think spontaneously”, she responded.

