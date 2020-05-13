What I did after married lady offered me150K monthly to be her boyfriend

A Nigerian model identified as King Monye on Twitter has taken to the platform to narrate on how a married lady once offered him the sum of N150K monthly so he could serve as her boyfriend.

According to the man, the lady’s husband is not in the country and she wanted him to be more than just friends to her.

He further stated that he rejected the final offer even as the lady had been sending him money and airtime before the proposal.

In his words,

“Last year a friend introduced me to a young newly married woman of 28, her husband stays oversees, we began talking and she sometimes sends me money and airtime without me asking, I felt she just liked me as a friend and I didn’t reject any of her offer,… “she even invites me for lunch and dinner in an eatery. Fast forward to a month after, she asked me to be her boyfriend, I was surprised because I knew she was married and she talks with her husband even when I’m there, she said she would pay me 150k a month, mehn I was just… “confused, I liked her and I enjoyed her company but just as friends. I thought of the offer but I had to put myself in place of her husband, the word ‘karma’ struck me, I was having mix feelings about it so I told her I wasn’t interested, we cut all ties afterwards. “Each time I remember it, I feel I would have taken the offer but then again what if they do same to my wife. Maybe If she was not married I would have accepted.”

