Ghana opens drinking spots, hotels; night clubs remain closed amid COVID-19

Drinking spots in Ghana and hotels can now resume full operations while observing social distancing protocols in the wake of COVID-19.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) said in a statement that these entities can operate as normal “subject to the specified elevated hygiene protocols and social distancing”.

GTA said night clubs will still remain closed.

“Food chains and restaurants can operate sit-down as well as pick-up and delivery services while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols. All night clubs must remain closed,” the statement said.

It added: “Drinking bars can operate while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols. In all situations, hospitality facilities should observe the staff management and workplace protocols and precaution, measures on public gatherings with the view of achieving social distancing and hygiene protocols as spelt out in the Imposition of Restrictions (Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic) Instrument. 2020 (E.I. 64).”

About 427 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ghana making the total case count 5, 127.

According to the Ghana Health Service, out of the 427 cases, 272 came from Obuasi in the Ashanti region.

The number of recoveries still stand at 494 with another 130 patients awaiting their second negative test to be declared recovered.

The death toll is still 22 with active cases at 4, 611.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 3,981

Ashanti Region – 662

Central Region – 154

Eastern Region – 99

Western North Region – 56

Western Region – 52

Volta Region – 33

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 21

Northern Region – 16

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0

Source: Daily Mail GH

