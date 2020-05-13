No way! Drinking bars can’t open – Tourism Ministry opposes GTA order

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has said the public should disregard a directive from the Ghana Tourism Authority asking drinking spots to start full operation.

The GTA’s directive was seeking to nullify an earlier ban on public gatherings imposed by President Akufo-Addo when the West African country recorded the novel COVID-19.

In its directive, the GTA said: “Drinking bars can operate while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols. In all situations, hospitality facilities should observe the staff management and workplace protocols and precaution, measures on public gatherings with the view of achieving social distancing and hygiene protocols as spelt out in the Imposition of Restrictions (Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic) Instrument. 2020 (E.I. 64).”

However, in a statement dated 13th May, 2020, the Minister of Tourism Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said “drinking bars remain closed… the public is to note that this circular supersedes the one issued by the regulator.”

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 281 more cases of COVID-19 resulting in a total of 5,408 case counts as of May 13, 2020.

The death toll has also increased to 24 after two more patients passed on.

Twenty more people have recovered increasing the number of recoveries to 514, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Regional breakdown:

The Greater Accra Region is the epicentre of the disease in Ghana with 4,147 while the Ashanti region follows with 726 cases.

Central Region – 192, Eastern Region – 99, Western Region – 61, Western North Region – 56, Volta Region – 34, Upper East Region – 26, Oti Region – 24, Upper West Region – 21, Northern Region – 19, North-East Region – 2 and Bono Region – 1. Savannah Region, Ahafo Region and the Bono East Region have no cases yet.

