Confusion as Minister, Tourism Authority clash over drinking bars

There is currently confusion between the Tourism Ministry and the Ghana Tourism Authority as the parent ministry has come out to shoot down an earlier directive by the Authority about the reopening of bars and pubs in the country.

The Ghana Tourism Authority in a statement on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, said pubs and drinking spots across the country can resume operations but warned that they must ensure that the various protocols laid down by the Ghana Health Service are adhered to.

But in a separate statement issued by the Tourism Ministry signed by the sector Minister Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Ministry shot down the reopening of drinking spots and pubs directive.

She added that night clubs remain closed until the President says otherwise.

However, restaurants and other food chains remain opened with a strict warning to ensure the various safety protocols.

