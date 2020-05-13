Ronaldinho names Best XI teammates; Great names missing

Ronaldinho has not had the best time of it in the last couple of months after he was arrested for entering Paraguay with a fake passport.

Having spent a month in prison, the former Ballon d’Or winner was released and will spend the time before his trial under house arrest.

The player has gradually been able to get back to his usual cheery and chatty self in the last month, recently granting his first public interview since his arrest.

Now Ronaldinho has picked a starting eleven of the best footballers he played with.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ronaldinho’s team is filled with players who played at one time or another for Barcelona.

The Brazilian enjoyed the most successful period of his club career at the Catalan giants, where he was acclaimed as the best in the world.

In goal is former Barca keeper Victor Valdes with whom Ronaldinho spent about five years.

His defence features former captain, Carles Puyol, Rafael Marquez, left-back Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Gianluca Zambrotta, who played with Ronaldinho at both Barcelona and AC Milan.

The midfield is a very familiar one, with ever-present Xavi and Iniesta joined by Deco.

In attack, Ronaldinho goes with a front three of Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto’o – who, along with Ronaldinho, formed one of Europe’s deadliest frontlines – and Ludovic Guily.

A few of the big names left from the list include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Clarence Seedorf and Thiago Silva, all of whom he played with at AC Milan.

Ronaldinho’s Dream XI … Credit: The Sun

–

SHARE THIS STORY