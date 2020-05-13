BREAKING: Ghana’s COVID-19 cases hit 5,408 with two more deaths

Ghana has recorded 281 more cases of COVID-19 resulting in a total of 5,408 case counts as of May 13, 2020.

The death toll has also increased to 24 after two more patients passed on.

Twenty more people have recovered increasing the number of recoveries to 514, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Regional breakdown:

The Greater Accra Region is the epicentre of the disease in Ghana with 4,147 while the Ashanti region follows with 726 cases.

Central Region – 192, Eastern Region – 99, Western Region – 61, Western North Region – 56, Volta Region – 34, Upper East Region – 26, Oti Region – 24, Upper West Region – 21, Northern Region – 19, North-East Region – 2 and Bono Region – 1. Savannah Region, Ahafo Region and the Bono East Region have no cases yet.

Meanwhile, drinking spots in Ghana and hotels can now resume full operations while observing social distancing protocols in the wake of COVID-19.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) said in a statement that these entities can operate as normal “subject to the specified elevated hygiene protocols and social distancing”.

GTA said night clubs will still remain closed.

“Food chains and restaurants can operate sit-down as well as pick-up and delivery services while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols. All night clubs must remain closed,” the statement said.

It added: “Drinking bars can operate while observing appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols. In all situations, hospitality facilities should observe the staff management and workplace protocols and precaution, measures on public gatherings with the view of achieving social distancing and hygiene protocols as spelt out in the Imposition of Restrictions (Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic) Instrument. 2020 (E.I. 64).”

Source: Daily Mail GH