Is Everything Okay With Wendy Shay?

Delay has wondered the inspiration behind the new lifestyle of the songstress and has questioned her if she is okay. The controversial personality has asked the Rufftown singer if she is currently being pushed to do what she would rather avoid under her manager’s control.

In an assessment during one of the segments on her Delay show, she disclosed how the singer has resort to wearing extremely long foot length braids, more piercings at different parts of her body as well as decorating herself with several chains.

“Wendy Shay is my very own sister. We both come from the same place but lately, her dressing seems very weird to me. She’s got a lot of piercings and her style of dressing has become very strange these days. I think she is going through something. Wendy is going through some challenges. I think she is pressurized. I think someone or something is bothering her,” Delay bemoaned.

