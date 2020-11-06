ASUU members hold prayer sessions over continued strike

The Lagos state police command has declared two suspects wanted over the murder of their boss, Alhaji Rabin Owolabi Oyenuga.

The suspects, Biodun and Joseph, who are from Cotonou, Benin Republic, allegedly strangled the victim to death in his home in Ikorodu in the early hours of Thursday, November 5.

Daughter of the deceased, Adetola Oyenuga said the suspects made away with the sum of N500k, phones, jewelries, among other valuables.

She said ;

“They took the ladder to pass through the ceiling and came out of the visitor’s toilet which is adjacent to my dad’s room.

“They went to his room gaged him and strangled him to death and went away with his phones, jewelries and a sum of N500k that was brought to him last night.

“They escaped through the gate and left the mask they used at the entrance. My father is very accommodating and a philanthropist. He didn’t deserve to die this way.”