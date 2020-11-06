Andre Ayew’s dedication and influence hailed by Swansea City boss

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has earned praises from his manager for his dedication and influence at Swansea City.

Ayew, who was on the verge of leaving the Championship side this summer, has been a key figure for the club in the ongoing season.

Ayew has been the talisman for the Swans scoring back to back in their last two matches played.

His attitude and leadership simply cannot be underestimated, regardless of whether or not he possesses the captain’s armband as he did in the games against Brentford and Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking about Ayew, Steve Cooper, who is the Swansea City boss said: “Andre’s been an excellent player for us. He’s become a real talisman.

“Off the pitch, he’s a real positive influence on everybody, particularly the young boys. He’s so determined to do well. He knows he carries a bit of individual responsibility in scoring the goals and leading the way, as he often does.

“He looks very motivated at the moment, he’s very fit and hungry to succeed, and the more of that we see from him the better it is and everybody benefits from it. So we really hope he can continue to deliver for us, and there’s no sign that that won’t happen.”

Ayew already has five goals and an assist to his name this term and has played every single minute of Swansea’s 10 league outings so far this term.

Having netted 18 times in all competitions last season, Ayew is proving to be more than integral as Swansea bid to return to the Premier League.

Swansea are occupying the 2nd on the Championship league log with 18 points.

Ayew will be hoping to impress when Swansea play Norwich on Saturday at Carrow Road.

