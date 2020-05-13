Akufo-Addo Nominates Benjamin Kessie As MCE For Tarkwa Nsuaem

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Benjamin Kessie for the position of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly.

“His Excellency the President in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act, Act 936, has nominated Benjamin Kessie as Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly in the Western Region.”

A statement from the Ministry of Local Government signed by its Minister Hajia Alima Mahama has confirmed.

The statement dated May 12, 2020, added: “In view of the above, the Regional Minister for Western Region is requested to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executive”.

Benjamin Kessie holds a Bachelor of Education, Masters Degree from the University Of Cape Coast (UCC), as well as a certificate in Marketing, Public Relations, and Advertising from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

He has worked as a presiding member for the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly and a three-time NPP Constituency Secretary for Tarkwa Nsuaem.

Benjamin Kessie is adored in the Municipality and will replace Hon. KD Asmah once the Regional Electoral Commission conducts the confirmation process.