Bukom Banku Now Works At GhOne Tv As A News Anchor -[WATCH VIDEO]

Braimah Kamoko who is popularly known in showbiz as Bukom Banku now works at GhOne Tv as a news anchor.

GhOne Tv introduced new set of programs to be aired on their channel starting from June 2020 and one of those include Bukom Banku Live with Bukom Banku being the news anchor.

Bukom Banku will be presenting news with contents of all the issues surrounding Accra and it’s environs.

This will be the most hilarious program on GhOne TV yet and we can’t wait to see the show being aired on TV starting June 2020.

Watch this video below:

[embedded content]

-GHBASE

SHARE THIS STORY