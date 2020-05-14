‘Rev Obofour Sent Two Men To Place A Corpse In Another Pastor’s Church So He Can Take Over His Position- Manasseh Alleges

With the recent happenings around men of God in the country, a few young men who claimed they used to be ‘fake pastors’ have sworn to expose other ‘fake’ men of God.

Manasseh, one of the ‘reformed’ men of God alleged that Rev. Obofour had sent two men to place a corpse in another pastor’s church so he can take over his position.

According to Manasseh who said this on Net2 Tv, Rev Obofour was threatened by the progress of his colleague pastor called Gabriel Adu Baffuor who also owns a church in Kumasi.

This incident happened 8-9 years ago and no one knew who was behind until Manasseh revealed on The Seat show that Rev. Obofour was the mastermind behind that act.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

-GHBASE

