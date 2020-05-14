Pregnant police woman battling for life after car crashes into police station

A 38-year-old policewoman with an eight-month-old pregnancy narrowly escaped death after a Corolla salon car with the registration number GE 4883-18 ran into the Asiakwa police station in the East Akyem Municipality on Thursday morning.

According to an eye-witness account, the pregnant policewoman, who is the In-Charge at the Asiakwa police station, got hurt after falling down as a result of the accident which occured at about 10am.

She is currently receiving treatment at the Asiakwa Government Hospital.

Information gathered from the Health officers indicates that the policewoman’s blood pressure shot high as a result of the impact of the crush on the police station building.

The health officers assured that she was responding to treatment as an intensive monitoring on her health condition is being undertaken.

The eye-witness said the driver also sustained degrees of injury on his chest and head and currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Source: ghanaweb.com

