Buried alive? Viral video shows haunting moment corpse appears to wave to mourners through coffin’s glass panel

This is the haunting moment a corpse appears to wave to mourners from inside a coffin.

The strange incident, which was filmed by one of the mourners occurred as the deceased was being buried during a Christian service in the city of Manado in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on May 5.

As a priest read prayers with the devastated family of the deceased gathered around, a hand and fingers could be seen moving under the glass panel in the casket.

In the viral video, the priest is heard saying: ‘God has said in the book of John. I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me he will live even though he is dead.’

The haunting video has left many wondering if the person was still alive or trying to escape from the coffin

‘Yes, he waved, maybe he was still alive and try to dig his way out,’ wrote Yunita Ouwa online.

‘Maybe it’s a mouse,’ Toink Khan added.

A study reported in Medical News Today in September 2019 found that human bodies can move on their own after death.

Researchers from Central Queensland University in Rockhampton, Australia, who were studying the process of decomposition found that, without any external ‘assistance,’ human remains can change their position.

