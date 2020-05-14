Fear Grips Upper East Police As They Await Coronavirus Results

Aside from the seven police officers who were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Bolgatanga Municipality, many others in the region are sitting on tenterhooks as they await their Covid-19 test results.

Over 100 police officers, who were identified to have come into contact with the seven police officers, have had their samples taken for testing during a contact tracing exercise, and the results are yet to be released.

Another group of police officers drawn from the Bolgatanga Municipality, Nabdam, Talensi and Bolgatanga East districts, and members of the SWAT and Visibility Units have also had their samples taken.

Some of the police officers are anxious and waiting eagerly to know their Covid-19 status.

A few that spoke with DAILY GUIDE said their partners were equally apprehensive and would only be at ease after their results had been released.

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ampofo Duku, had earlier confirmed the seven positive cases and admitted that the sense of fear among personnel could affect their morale.

DCOP Duku said many of the results of the samples taken had not been released and they were psyching themselves up for the outcome.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Command has put in place strict precautionary measures across all police stations in the Upper East Region, including handwashing and mandatory wearing of face masks by all police officers, including members of the public that visit the police stations on a daily basis.

PEACE FM

SHARE THIS STORY