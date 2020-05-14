We’ve put 1.3m children in school, we don’t need EC to win elections – NPP to NDC

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed claims by the opposition NDC that the Electoral Commission has put in place a grand scheme to rig the upcoming 7th December 2020 elections in its favour.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, National Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu said the claims by the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, in an earlier press conference are frivolous and a clear figment of the latter’s and his party’s imagination.

Mr. Mac Manu added that it is not the fault of President Akufo Addo that the NDC has very little confidence in their own chosen candidate for the 2020 elections in the person of John Mahama.

He stressed that the NPP government does not need the EC to rig an election in its favour as its unmatched achievement and quality leadership since assuming power in 2017 is enough for Ghanaians to renew President Akufo Addo’s mandate for a second term in office.

“A government that has put 1.3million children to school who if the NDC was in power would be on the streets does not need an election to be rigged in its favour. A government that has restored industry and is creating jobs for the people does not need an election to be rigged in its favour. A government that has put 100,000 unemployed graduates to work does not need an election to be rigged in its favour. A government that has put the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian in its favour whether it is protecting monies of millions of depositors, or absolving the cost of electricity and water of 30 million Ghanaians to ease the suffering of the people when there’s a crisis does not need an election to be rigged in its favour.”

He added that “President Akufo Addo continues to show leadership and commitment to the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians and it is this that gives us the confidence that the Ghanaian people will recognize his leadership and performance and allow the party that knows how to deliver to continue. We intend to fight and win in December based on our performance.”

Source: Kasapa FM

