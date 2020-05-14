Church Of Pentecost To Release More Vans For Extra COVID-19 Education Campaign In C/R

The Church of Pentecost is releasing more mobile cinema vans to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for extra COVID-19 education campaign in the Central Region.

This according to Apostle Samuel Yaw Antwi, Cape Coast Area Head and an Executive Member of the Church, had become necessary due to the increasing number of cases being recorded in the Region.

Central Region now has 192 COVID-19 confirmed cases, making it the third-highest Region in the Country, after Greater Accra and Ashanti.

He said it was imperative to ensure that the people in the region were adequately sensitized on the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic and to get them to adhere to the prescribed public health protocols.

Apostle Antwi made this known when the Church donated various sanitary and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Hospital and the Ankaful Maximum prison on Wednesday.

The items donated included 20 gallons of parazone, 20 gallons of liquid soap, 80 pieces of face shields, 20 veronica baskets, 20 cartons of tissues, and ten Wellington boots.

The rest were 30 boxes of face masks, 20 boxes of hand gloves, and 20 gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitizers all valued at GH¢20,000.

Apostle Antwi reiterated that the gesture was in response to the government’ts call to assist in containing the virus despite the difficulties the church was going through due to the ban on the social gathering.

He decried the apathy of the public towards the adherence to the COVID-19 education saying: “The education has gone down but it’s the attitude that has not changed”.

He noted that many people had heard about the COVID-19 message but did not seem to care with the thinking it was a myth.

He stressed the need for all to observe the public health protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It is very disturbing to see people in the markets and other places carelessly defying the protocols in place but whether you care or not, you will get the disease if you are not protected”, he cautioned.

Apostle Antwi expressed the hope that the items donated would go a long way to help protect the frontline health workers and encouraged them to give off their best to save lives.

The church aside the education campaign had also released its ultra-modern convention centre to the government to be used as isolation centre for COVID-19 patients and also supported other institutions with PPE and other sanitary items.

Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Edward Ashun who received the items on behalf of the Ankaful Maximum Prisons expressed gratitude to the church of Pentecost and other religious bodies for the good gesture towards its inmates in the period of the COVID-19.

For his part, Dr Evans Ekanem, the Director of Health Services, UCC, called on all relevant stakeholders to collectively work together in the period of COVID -19 to defeat the pandemic.

Peace FM

SHARE THIS STORY