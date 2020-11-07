Popular Angel TV News Anchor Kwadwo Dickson In Trouble.

After posing a question that , should instant Justice be encouraged or discouraged, Many reacted that they will encourage it based on how police drag their seats when they hand over criminals to them at the various police stations.

Instant Justice is something many people talk Against but there are others who are still found of putting the law into their own hands and meting out justice to others.

Kwadwo Dickson was in tears begging his fans and other social media users to Stop demonstrating against him on Facebook and their subsequent plan of hitting the street Against him.

His simple offence been that he have asked the general public not to encourage instant Justice.

” It appears people are angry at me and have started a massive social media demonstration Action against me. They are even planning of hitting the street because I’ve Advised them” He said on live radio in tears.

Will you discourage or encourage instant Justice per how the Police handle cases?

