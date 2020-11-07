Popular Angel TV News Anchor Kwadwo Dickson In Trouble.

After posing a question that , should instant Justice be encouraged or discouraged, Many reacted that they will encourage it based on how police drag their seats when they hand over criminals to them at the various police stations.
Instant Justice is something many people talk Against but there are others who are still found of putting the law into their own hands and meting out justice to others.
Kwadwo Dickson was in tears begging his fans and other social media users to Stop demonstrating against him on Facebook and their subsequent plan of hitting the street Against him.
His simple offence been that he have asked the general public not to encourage instant Justice.
” It appears people are angry at me and have started a massive social media demonstration Action against me. They are even planning of hitting the street because I’ve Advised them” He said on live radio in tears.
Will you discourage or encourage instant Justice per how the Police handle cases?
Content created and supplied by: News.360 (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment