Meet Micheal Essien And His Children

Michael Kojo Essien was born on 3 December 1982. He is a Ghanaian professional footballer who played as a midfielder and currently a part of Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjælland‘s Player /coaching staff. He has also been capped for the Ghana National team more than 50 times.

Essien is a former Ghanaian international. At youth level, he represented his country at the 1999 FIFA U-17 Championship and 2001 FIFA world youth championship, with the latter team finishing as runner-up. Essien made his senior team debut in January 2002 and has represented his nation at three African Cup Of Nations tournaments. Essien has also represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Michael Essien have play for many clubs and some includes Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid and more. With hard work and Essien unique style of playing he have won a lot of hearts of many fans which includes old age and younger people.

Here are some Pictures Of Micheal Essien and his family.

