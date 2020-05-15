I can’t convince my husband to join NPP – Chief Biney’s wife

The two political opponents Maame Afia Akoto and Chief Biney Hamilton who tied the knot on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 sparked a lot of controversies in the Ghanaian community as well as among members of the two major political parties in the country.

Maame Afia Akoto, the staunch NPP member has responded to views expressed by critics against her marriage to the Deputy National Organizer of the opposition NDC, Chief Biney Hamilton.

According to her, she respects her husband’s decision to join National Democratic Congress (NDC) hence she can’t force him to join the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Commenting on the marriage which has surprised many Ghanaians, Maame Afia Akoto indicated that, she sees nothing wrong with her marriage with Chief Biney Hamilton.

“There is something that Ghanaians do not understand and I don’t blame them. Ghanaians hardly accept change,” she added.

Considering their political differences, she emphatically stated that, “I respect where my husband is and he respects where I am. I can’t force him to join NPP, because I am not the one who made him join NDC”.

“But I can only stay true and loyal to my party,” she exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro in an interview on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra based Kingdom FM.

Source: kingdomfmonline

