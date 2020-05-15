COVID-19: Akufo-Addo has lost weight – Security Analyst

Security analyst Ibard Ibrahim has observed the fight against COVID-19 pandemic is having a toll on the health of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The President is losing weight because he is not sleeping and working hard to find a solution to the pandemic”, he claimed on Wontumi TV/Radio during panel discussion monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ibard Security Consult, President Akufo-Addo and his government deserve commendation from Ghanaians for their commitment and measures put in place in checking the spread of the novel Coronavirus

“I think the President, his cabinet, Ministers and other Frontline health workers all deserve to be commended”, Mr. Ibard Ibrahim pointed out to host Oheneba Nana Asiedu when he spoke to the recent state of the nation address by the President.

Ghana’s case count jumped from 5,408 to 5,530 in the latest update provided by the Ghana Health Service on Thursday May 14, 2020.

The death toll however still remains 24 with 674 patients recovering from the disease after two tests proved negative.

The Greater Accra region still leads the figures, followed by the Ashanti region.

Meanwhile, the President during his ninth address informed all stakeholders he engaged with to note that he has not lifted the various restrictions put in place to ensure the country fights the disease to the latter.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

