Vivid Account of How Obinim Collapses as police went to arrest him -[WATCH VIDEO]

Popular clergyman Bishop Daniel Obinim who is widely known as Angel Obinim has reportedly collapsed upon the police presence at his office where he was caught rendering counselling service to some members.

The Leader and founder of the International God’s Way Church (IGWC) were caught red-handed rendering counselling service amid the ban on social gatherings which also included halt in all church activities.

According to reports, when the police got to the office of Obinim, they caught him red-handed rendering counselling service but in their quest to arrest him, the self-proclaimed angel asked to be excused and entered the room.

The police were later told that Bishop Obinim was seriously sick and rushed to a hospital in Legon.

Wonders shall never end .. lol

Watch the video below: