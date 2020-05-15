Kennedy Agyapong Mocks Bishop Obinim For Collapsing After He Was Arrested

Ghanaians were slapped with the news of Bishop Obinim’s arrest yesterday evening and what shocked most Ghanaians was the fact that the controversial man of God passed out and faked that he was sick after he was arrested.

Well, outspoken Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong who played an instrumental role in his arrest has reacted to news about Bishop Obinim’s collapse and the arrest in general.

In a video we have sighted, the MP for Assin Central expressed how he was shocked the fact that Obinim faked that he was sicked after he was arrested.

[embedded content]

SHARE THIS STORY