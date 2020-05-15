Ken Agyapong releases names of NDC gurus who are planning to kill to get power in 2020 Election

Maverick member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has chided the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over a planned action of some NDC members in the upcoming 2020 election.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been engaging themselves upon meetings in the Ashanti Region on how to win the presidential power this year.

The member of parliament has observed that the Ashanti Regional NDC had their last meeting in the Ashanti Region at Kotwi off the Kumasi Obuasi Road for their wicked agender to kill expatriates in the country as the country heads towards the 2020 general election.