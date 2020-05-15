Ken Agyapong releases names of NDC gurus who are planning to kill to get power in 2020 Election

Maverick member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has chided the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over a planned action of some NDC members in the upcoming 2020 election.
According to Kennedy Agyapong, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been engaging themselves upon meetings in the Ashanti Region on how to win the presidential power this year.
The member of parliament has observed that the Ashanti Regional NDC had their last meeting in the Ashanti Region at Kotwi off the Kumasi Obuasi Road for their wicked agender to kill expatriates in the country as the country heads towards the 2020 general election.
On Accra-based Oman FM, he mentioned that Hubi Yahaya, Faizer Ibrahim, Charles Armani, Yaw Barima, Yamin and others summing up to 25 people were present at the meeting.
Kennedy Agyapong continued that the National security and the government should act quickly to the supposed intent of the NDC else they will disgrace the government as well as the NPP party.
“The NDC want to kill and get power and this time, not Ghanaians, they want to kill expatriates, they will follow expatriates to their house and kill them to give a view to the international world that Ghana isn’t stable,” he revealed
Following a statement earlier made by former president John Dramani Mahama regarding the instability of Ghana, Kennedy Agyapong noted that their actions if materialized will vindicate former president Mahama.
He, nevertheless, dared the NDC to take him on if they think his accusations are baseless.[embedded content]
