This is what Bernard Nyarko told his mother before he died -[VIDEO]

Maame Yaa Konadu, the mother of the late actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, has said her last days with her son made her believe that even before his demise, he knew he was going to die.

This is because even though as a mother she was willing to go the extra mile to safe her son’s life, he came across as not wanting to be a burden to anyone.

Speaking on Adom TV‘s morning show, Badwam, Maame Konadu said there were occasions when her son had rejected food she had personally prepared for him and all he kept telling me was that it was left with him and his God.

“There were times he went mute and wouldn’t respond to my attempts to interact with him and when I asked why, he tells me he was communicating with God because it was left with him and his God only”, Maame Konadu narrated.

Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s demise came as a shock to Ghanaians, particularly his fans.

His mother, after the demise of the actor, became a topic of discussion after some Kumawood actors accused her of stopping them from supporting the ailing actor.

