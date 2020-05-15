Why NDC won’t boycott 2020 elections – Ofosu-Ampofo explains

Anyone calling on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to boycott the December polls is a nation wrecker, National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has said.

He explained that, having been part of Ghana’s democratic dispensation, it will be a sacrilege for them to boycott any election.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday while reinforcing the NDC’s position against the compilation of a new register.

He said the ‘noise’ being made by the NDC against a new register is for the protection of lives and property.

“The peace and tranquility of Ghana is important to us so Jean Mensah and her committee should reflect and listen to voice of reason,” he said.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the NDC Chairman fears Ghana’s case count may rise astronomically if the Electoral Commission (EC) is allowed to have its way.

“Why is the EC running away from its own document it used for the 2016 elections? They want to endanger the lives of Ghanaians to satisfy their pay masters,” he said.

This notwithstanding, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said if the EC ignores all their warning and goes ahead to compile a new voters register, the NDC will not boycott the elections.

“We are a democratic party so we won’t do what the New Patriotic Party did which affected Ghana’s body politic,” he added.

Adomonline.com

