30km Anhwiankwanta-Obuasi road 70% complete – Contractor tells Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has inspected ongoing work on the 30-kilometre Anhwiankwanta-Obuasi Road, as well as the ongoing construction of town roads within the Obuasi Municipality.

Inspecting the works on Wednesday, on day one of his 4-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, President Akufo-Addo was told by the contractor, Messrs. Joshob Construction, that the project is being constructed at a cost of ¢321.9 million.

The entire 30-kilometer road section has been formed and subbase placed, with 20 kilometers and 15 kilometers of crushed stone base and asphaltic binder respectively, having been laid.

Physical progress, the contractor told the President, is about 70% complete, stressing that the project implementation is ahead of schedule, and barring any challenger, the road will be completed 18 months ahead of schedule.

The contractor indicated that once completed, the road will enhance socio-economic activities, and facilitate the efficient movement of people, goods and services in Anhwiankwanta, Daa, Patasi, Kwapia, Dadwen and the contiguous municipalities of Obuasi, and Bekwai, among others.

The President also inspected ongoing work on the ¢128.92 million Obuasi Town Roads project, being undertaken by Messrs Justmoh Construction Ltd.

The objective of this project is to overhaul the road network within Obuasi and give the township a facelift befitting its status as a gold and district capital and improve mobility and safety of people, goods and services.

With the project having commenced on 17th March 2020, it is set to be completed on 15th March 2022, i.e. a 24-month construction period.

The scope of works comprises the upgrading of 10km of unpaved roads to bituminous seal finish, and overlay an additional 20km arterial and collector road, with an asphaltic concrete wearing layer.

In order to improve road and general drainage within the township, 23km of concrete-lined roadside, outfall and cross drainage structures will also be constructed.

Key among the roads to be rehabilitated are Abompekrom Road, Assembly Road, Church Road, Hospital Road, Neighbourhood Clinic Road, Mensahkrom Road -Sec Tech, JJ-Queen Egyima Road, Queen Egyima-Post Office Road, First Allied-Central Mosque, Odotobri Road, Melcom-Stadium Road, Estate Roads, DUR Road, Ahasonyemedea Road

Thus far, about 7.8 km of concrete-lined roadside and 105m of cross drainage structures have been constructed and 10km of roads overlaid with asphaltic concrete. Physical progress is currently 38.6%.